Marvel Recruiting Giancarlo Esposito To Join The MCU As Professor X?

As Marvel prepares to get Phase 5 of their MCU franchises underway while laying out plans for Phase 6, it looks like they’re recruiting a familiar face to their ever expanding family as Giancarlo Esposito says he’s in talks to join the Marvel family on the big screen.

According to ComicBook.com, the Breaking Bad villain known as Gus Fring has confirmed that he’s in talks with Marvel Studios to take on a future role but he stopped short on revealing who exactly he’d be playing on film.

“I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing.”

“So, there’s been talk of Magneto, there’s been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I’m going to go for something that is a little bit different. I’m going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X. Esposito added.

While many assume that he’ll be playing Dr. Doom or Professor X in the future, rumor is that Marvel has already chosen their Dr. Doom and that said actor has already filmed Doom’s MCU debut for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. So that may be out the picture.

As for Professor X, that could still remain a possibility though y’all already know that MAGA X-Men fans would flood social media with outrage and anger should the studio have a Black actor take on the role of a bald white man. Remember how mad they were when Idris Elba took on the role of Heimdall in Thor? And that was a character that no one really cared about. Professor X is as iconic as Spider-Man or Hulk, so y’all know it’s going to be a problem for them.

Should Esposito take on the role of Professor X, fans probably won’t be able to see him in mutant action until 2025 as Marvel can’t drop an X-Men film until then due to contractual issues with 20th Century Fox. Apparently the contract states that Marvel can only use the OG actors from the X-Men film franchise in any X-Men film before 2025. Once that year gets here, Marvel can recast the roles and move forward with a new mutant team for the MCU.

Marvel could introduce mutants one by one before teaming them up for a group film in 2025, so don’t be surprised if we get introduced to random X-Men here and there, but until that actually happens, we’re going to be waiting a few years for the highly-anticipated MCU introduction film.

Who would you like to see Giancarlo Esposito play in the MCU? Dr. Doom? Professor X? Another hero/villain that isn’t on the list? Let us know in the comments section below.