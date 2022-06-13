Marvel Confirms ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Is In The Works

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DC’s Suicide Squad might’ve left comic book fans with a sour taste in their mouths, but fear not for Marvel is here to do with their villains that the DCEU could not, make them enjoyable.

Yahoo is reporting that Marvel has confirmed that a Thunderbolts project is in the works and will potentially star Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) amongst other familiar MCU heroes and villains.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts are something like Marvel’s version of the Suicide Squad consisting of a group of reformed super-criminals led by Baron Helmut Zemo. While initially formed by Zemo as a cover to steal city resources, the team later becomes a true force for good in the world.

Rumors of a Thunderbolts film had been swirling for years with word that William Hurt would reprise his role as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross who would ultimately turn into the classic Red Hulk. Unfortunately William Hurt passed away earlier this year (R.I.P.). Now that his potential character has left a big hole in the Thunderbolts roster, word is that it might be filled by the likes of Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Baron Zemo from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova, Mike Colter‘s Luke Cage, Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool, and Jon Bernthal‘s Punisher among others.

If they can get Deadpool, Punisher and Luke Cage in there, it’s going to be must-see cinema. Just sayin.’

Still, no word on who’ll be involved or when the film will go into production but best believe we’ll be patiently waiting word on the cast and we just hope Marvel doesn’t drop the ball on this one.

Will you be looking forward to The Thunderbolts? Let us know in the comments section below.