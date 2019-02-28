HomeNews

Will Smith Walks Out On ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

What's the chances the Fresh Prince makes his way over to the MCU after this?

Just when it seemed like the DCEU was regaining its footing with the massive commercial and critical success of Aquaman, Ben Affleck decided it was time to hang up the cape and cowl that made him the Dark Knight, and now it’s being reported that Will Smith is putting down the eye-piece that made him Deadshot.

According to Variety the Fresh Prince decided to pass on reprising his role as the world class assassin in the sequel to Suicide Squad even though his return was never set in stone. Though the average Joe would think that Will Smith wanted no parts of a sequel to the struggle known as Suicide Squad, apparently it turns out that a scheduling conflict is to blame for Smith’s sudden exit.

Even though his return had not been made official, sources tell Variety that Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the original, is not expected to return for the studio’s upcoming sequel. Sources say scheduling was the ultimate factor and that the decision was made on amicable terms between both sides with no hard feelings.

Well, we guess it’s going to be on Margot Robbie to carry the sequel all by herself… kinda like the first one but that’s neither here nor there.

Regardless of how viewers felt about the first installment to Suicide Squad it was a box office success bringing in $746 million. The studio has handed over the reins to embattled writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of The Galaxy) in hopes of righting every wrong with the original.

Suicide Squad 2 is set to drop August 6, 2021.

 

