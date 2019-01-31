Batfleck Done!: Twitter Reflects On Ben Affleck’s Run As The Dark Knight

The world’s worst kept secret has finally been confirmed, Ben Affleck’s run as Batman is over. The announcement comes along with the reveal of the next Batman movie arriving June 25, 2021 Deadline reports.

Since it was first announced that Affleck was going to don the cape and cowl, it was met with some mixed reactions. Despite some flashes of greatness from Batfleck, the three movies (if you count the disastrous Suicide Squad film) were all critically panned and had the DCEU looking like a confusing mess compare to Marvel’s cinematic universe.

Deadline revealed exclusively yesterday (Jan 30) that Matt Reeves’ will be taking The Batman movie will be going forward without Affleck opting to introduce a younger version of the iconic superhero. The report points out that “Affleck worked hard on The Batman story, but knew he wasn’t the right one for this particular version. A search is underway for a new Dark Knight.” The final nail in Batfleck’s coffin was a tweet from the actor himself confirming the news.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

The decision to move on from Ben Affleck had many fans reflecting positively on the actor’s tenure as the world’s greatest detective and disappointed he didn’t get a solo film. While others are excited, he is gone and guessing which actor should have the honor to drive the Batmobile.

The search is on, and we will know very soon until then you peep all the reactions to Ben Affleck no longer being Bruce Wayne below.

—

Photo: Karwai Tang / Getty