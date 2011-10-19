Lil Wayne Talks Drake’s “Take Care”, “He’s On Another Planet” [Video]

Lil Wayne Speaks On Drake’s New Album

If what Lil Wayne says is true, Hip-Hop fans could be getting a game changing album when Drake’s sophomore LP, Take Care, hits stores on November 15th.

“I actually haven’t got a chance to listen to all of it, but I heard a few songs,” Wayne told MTV News. “I can tell, you know, I don’t know nothing else out there that can touch it, including my stuff. That kid is on another planet.”

Of course Drake is Wayne’s artist and the two share a unique “bromance,” so fans shouldn’t jump out of the window just off Wayne’s co-sign. We’ll just have to wait and see on Nov. 15th.