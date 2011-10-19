Erykah Badu, Cee Lo, Big Boi, Named “Rock Survivors” By GQ [Photos]

GQ Magazine is preparing to cook up a special issue for the month of November with ‘The Survivors.’

In the rock issue that features Lil Wayne and Eminem on the cover, the magazine will recognize 46 artists with timeless legacies throughout their lifetime.

The Survivors. The ones who keep going, evolve, even flourish, long enough for us to still be listening to them ten, twenty, even fifty years later. Forty-six artists about whom you’ll never say, “I only like their early work.” The legends—or legends-in-the-making—who refuse to die, quit, back down or shut up.

Some of the artists GQ recruited as survivors include Erykah Badu, Andre 3000, Cee Lo Green, Big Boi and The Dungeon Family, Raekwon, Lil Wayne, Eminem and ska and reggae legend Jimmy Cliff.

The interviews with each artist will be released as a series, with the dates on the artist’s photo. You can see more photos from the story after the jump.





1 2 3 4Next page »