Drake Speaks On Relationship With The Weekend, Talks ‘Take Care’ Album [Video]

Drake Takes Take Care And The Weekend
With Drake’s sophomore album just a few weeks away from hitting stores, the Canadian rapper sat down for an interview with MTV News and explained his relationship with The Weekend and talked the singer/songwriter’s contributions to Drake’s Take Care.
“He’s like a writer, collaborator on four songs on my album which I’m very proud of,” Drake said MTV News.
“I usually don’t branch out writing-wise working with other people. I usually like to write all my own stuff, but we get it.”
“We try to tap into the same emotions because we’re from the same city.”
Drake’s Take Care album is due out on November 15th. Check out Drizzy’s MTV News interview below.
