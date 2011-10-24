Drake Speaks On Relationship With The Weekend, Talks ‘Take Care’ Album [Video]

Drake Takes Take Care And The Weekend

With Drake’s sophomore album just a few weeks away from hitting stores, the Canadian rapper sat down for an interview with MTV News and explained his relationship with The Weekend and talked the singer/songwriter’s contributions to Drake’s Take Care.

“He’s like a writer, collaborator on four songs on my album which I’m very proud of,” Drake said MTV News.

“I usually don’t branch out writing-wise working with other people. I usually like to write all my own stuff, but we get it.”

“We try to tap into the same emotions because we’re from the same city.”