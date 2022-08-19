Young Thug Is Once Again Denied Bond In RICO Case

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As social media wished Young Thug a happy birthday earlier this week, the “Lifestyle” rapper was wishing on a star that a judge would grant him a bond order so that he could once again walk a semi-free man. He was denied.

According to the Huffpost, Georgia Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville denied Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) the chance to post bond after hearing a “slew of outstanding motions in the case against the musician” from prosecutors on the case. Young Thug, Gunna and almost 30 other defendants are currently facing a 65-count indictment in a RICO case which alleges that Thugga is the leader of the YSL crew. To date no one in custody has been granted bond as Judge Glanville fears additional felonies can be committed as trial approaches including witness intimidation.

Though Thug’s attorney asked that the ATLien be put on house arrest complete with an ankle monitor to ensure he wouldn’t be making any moves that could complicate his case.

Appearing via video conferencing from the Cobb County jail, Williams smiled and blew kisses at relatives gathered in the courtroom during breaks in Thursday’s proceedings.