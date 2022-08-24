Dennis Rodman Was Headed To Russia To Help Brittney Griner, State Department Urged Otherwise

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Dennis Rodman is most certainly cemented in the annals of history as an NBA legend as evidenced by his championships and awards. The Worm is also something of a diplomat and originally stated he was heading to Russia to assist with the Brittney Griner case but is deciding against the move.

ABC News shared in a new report that Dennis Rodman, who told NBC News over the weekend that he had “permission” to “help that girl” in WNBA star Brittney Griner, would not be heading to Russia after State Department officials intervened.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price spoke at a press briefing on Monday (August 23), telling ABC News that Rodman would be operating solely on his own if he made the trip.

“He would not be traveling on behalf of the U.S. government,” Price said, adding, “We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts.”

Rodman went on to tell the outlet that he would indeed not be traveling to Russia, which the State Department has reportedly warned Americans from visiting during this tense time. Further, icier than usual relations between the United States and Russia could lead to false imprisonment and other forms of potential mistreatment.

Photo: Getty