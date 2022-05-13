Brittney Griner Gets Extra Month In Detention After Russia Court Appearance

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The lawyer representing WNBA star Brittney Griner says that the player will receive an extra month of detention in Russia after a recent court appearance. According to the report featuring the statement, it is believed that Griner’s case will soon head to trial.

The Associated Press reports that Alexander Boykov, Griner’s lawyer, shared with the outlet that he believes his client’s extended detention points to the fact that a trial will open up in the coming days. Griner has been held by Russian authorities for just under three months.

Griner was stopped in Moscow while traveling via air back in February after security officials allegedly discovered vaporizer cartridges containing THC. Griner currently faces drug smuggling charges that could land her 10 years in prison at the maximum level.

“Today’s news on Brittney Griner was not unexpected, and the WNBA continues to work with the U.S. government to get BG home safely and as soon as possible,” reads a statement from the WNBA on the matter.

Photo: Getty