Sanga Ternt Instructor: T-Pain Stars As A Peloton Instructor In Funny Video Clip

T-Pain is easily one of the best personalities in the world of entertainment and isn’t afraid to insert himself into the joke. Tallahassee Pain once again showed off his penchant for humor in a hilarious clip that depicted him as a Peloton instructor.

T-Pain doesn’t appear to be in a brand deal with Peloton, but he definitely played the part of an instructor well as he can considering that clearly isn’t his main gig. In typical T-Pain fashion, the hitmaking singer-songwriter belts out instructions peppered with a bit of blue language but all in the name of good-natured fun.

Peloton apparently loved it as they shared the clip on their TikTok page. Considering that Pain collects plenty of bags simply by being himself, it wouldn’t be shocking if the two forces connected on a new collaboration.

Check out the video below.

Photo: Getty