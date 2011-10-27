CLOSE
Chris Brown To Star In Break Dancing Film [Video]

Chris Brown will be one of many that will star in Benson Lee directed film “Planet B Boy.”

Chris Brown, Laz Alonso, Josh Holloway and Caity Lotz will headline Screen Gems’ dance film that will be based on director Lee’s 2007 documentary, also titled Planet B-Boy.

The fictional narrative film will follow an all-star American b-boy crew training to compete at the Battle of the Year International Championships in France.

Peep the trailer below and let us know what you think

