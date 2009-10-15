I Ain’t No Joke…Rakim To Return With “The 7th Seal”

The God MC has arisen and will finally release The Seventh Seal on November 17th. Riding shotgun with Rakim Allah on his highly anticipated release will include Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Styles P and Maino.

The first single “Holy Are You” made waves this summer and Rakim now has the streets blazing with the “Walk These Streets” with Maino where The God proves that he can still rock in this new Hip-Hop era.

The Seventh Seal will be released on Rakim’s Ra Records in a joint venture with Tuscan Villa and SMC Recordings and will be distributed through Fontana/Universal Music Group. Rakim has also enlisted production from such beatmakers as Needlz, Nottz, Jake One, Nick Wiz and Ty Fiffe.

Speaking of his upcoming opus, Rakim said,

“The Seventh Seal is my own revelation…my way of taking the best of what Hip-Hop has to offer, what we as a culture and a community have to offer, putting my stamp on it and leading us forward while constantly respecting what we’ve already accomplished.

When you’ve been blessed with a career like mine, you develop a deep relationship with the music, and that love is recognized by the true heads that share it with you. You’ll see us keep building as we break through each Seal…showing the best of what I can do in many forms, bringing the energy and having fun, but first I’m laying that foundation and give my longtime fans the conscious fire they expect.”

Check out “Walk These Streets” featuring below:

Rakim – Walk These Streets