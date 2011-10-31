50 Cent Talks Twitter, New Album On Piers Morgan [Video]

50 Cent Talks New Album, Keeping Fans Entertained On Twitter & How Record Companies Can Negatively Affect An Artist’s Career [Video]

50 Cent spoke with Piers Morgan on his talk show on CNN and the program will air tonight. After the interview 50 talked backstage about the convo with Piers and he credited him as a great journalist.



“He’s going to make sure the public gets to hear the answers to questions they would actually be interested in.”

50 also opened up about the importance of Twitter and how celebrities should interact with their followers the way he does.

Fifty gave his take on major labels and how they can affect artists negatively, “You can make great music and it just goes into a slot where people say ‘it was done well, but who cares?’ You got older material of artists you listen to and you go back and say ‘wow, this person was amazing; what happened to them?’ The system happened to them. The business of music itself happened to them.”