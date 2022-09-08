Babyface ft. Ella Mai “Keep On Fallin,’” Ne-Yo ft. Zae France “Layin’ Low” & More | Daily Visuals 9.8.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Babyface isn’t just an R&B verteran, he’s a true R&B OG who’s been dropping baby-makin’ music for decades and now he’s returned to link up with a young crooner who’s been ascending in the game for a minute now.

Teaming up with the lovely Ella Mai for his latest visuals to “Keep On Fallin’,” Babyface takes things back to a renaissance era to turn up with Mai in a old school lookin mansion where they enjoy a fancy meal complete with lit candles and bottles of champagne.

Speaking of R&B OG’s, Ne-Yo makes a rare appearance and in his latest clip for “Layin’ Low,” links up with Zae France for a pool party that turns into an after-dark affair that’s sure to be used as evidence in his divorce proceedings.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Chingy, Yella Beezy featuring EST Gee, and more.

BABYFACE FT. ELLA MAI – “KEEP ON FALLIN’”

NE-YO FT. ZAE FRANCE – “LAYIN’ LOW”

CHINGY – “CAN’T BLAME ME”

38 SPESH FT. CHE’NOIR & FREEWAY – “PAINFUL”

YELLA BEEZY FT. EST GEE – “PIMP C”

KB MIKE – “INSECURE”

600BREEZY FT. MONEY MAN – “TICKET”

PINK SIIFU & REAL BAD MAN FT. PESO GORDON & CHUCK STRANGERS – “POUR THE WINE”