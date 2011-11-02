New Mixtape: Birdman, Mack Maine “Billionaire Minds” [Download Link]

Birdman and Mack Maine have dropped a new mixtape for fans of their Cash Money/Young Money empire.

Titled Billionaire Minds, the project features Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar and Ace Hood.

Download Billionaire Minds below.



1.Luxury Life Prod by Megaman

2.Money to Make ft Rick Ross

3.Everything I Do Ft Lil Wayne

4.Mr Lottery ft Jae Millz and Short Dawg Prod by TMinus

5.You Too Ft Drake

6.Why U Mad ft Nicki Minaj Lil Wayne Prod by J Mike

7.The Fam ft Chopper CIty and Lil Boosie

8.Imma Stunna FT Short Dawg Prod by The Bizness

9.Bout Money ft Dre & Maino

10. In The AIR

11 Dreamz Ft Jae and MR Beats prod by MR Beats

12. B Boyz ft Ace Hood Kendrick Lamar prod by The Olympicks

13.Every Summer Prod by The Olympicks

14.Priceless Ft Dre

