DMX Mops Floors With Waffle House Employee After Halloween Party At Strip Club [Photo]

DMX Helps Waffle House Employee

DMX was spotted yesterday mopping the floor in a Greenville, SC Waffle House. Part of his community service? Nah, Dark Man X was just helping out a fan.

The Dog stopped through the WH for a bite after leaving a nearby Halloween strip club party, according to TMZ.

Witnesses say the employee, who was getting his mop on, told X he was a big fan of his.

In response to the kind words, the rapper finished the worker’s mop up duty.

“I was in a good mood and felt that I would do that for him since it was 4a.m. and [the employee] had been working all night,” he told TMZ. “The minute you get too big to mop a floor or wipe a counter, that’s the exact minute you have life f—ed up,” he added.