StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product.

NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on sneakers they feel might be connected to the Memphis robbery as they probably should’ve done from the get-go. These sneakers include the “Cherry” Air Jordan 11’s, “Chrome” Air Jordan 6’s and “Navy Blue” Air Jordan 4’s. Being that these particular sneakers haven’t been released yet, it makes it easier to spot the stolen merchandise if it’s coming from somewhere in Memphis.

StockX released a statement to Nice Kicks on the situation and why they decided to pause sales of these sneakers.

At StockX, we have a dedicated fraud team that monitors activity on our platform and employs proprietary practices to prevent fraudulent behavior. This team takes action on any suspicious buyer or seller activity.

Following a known robbery at a brand’s distribution center, we took proactive measures to temporarily halt the trading of the sneakers in question.We are working with local authorities to support their active investigation.

StockX is fully committed to marketplace integrity, and we frequently deploy new technologies and processes to stay ahead of bad actors and deliver an unparalleled experience to our global customers.

Why they waited so long to take this step is anyone’s guess, but we wouldn’t be surprised if law enforcement had a word with them and convinced them to shut the Southern plug down for now. Also you have to wonder why the thieves didn’t wait a few weeks to get the merch off as authorities are more than likely monitoring the movement of the sneakers.

No arrests have been made yet but given the amount of sneakers stolen and the fact that they’re already being sold online, someone’s going down and there’s a good chance that person will go the Tekashi 6ix9ine route. No one man wants to be responsible for $800K worth of stolen sneakers.

What do y’all think of StockX ceasing sales of the stolen kicks? Let us know in the comments section below.