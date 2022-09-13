Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

The official list of nominees for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards is out, with Drake and Kanye West leading the way ahead of some fierce rappers.
This year’s 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards sees two well-known rappers leading the list of nominees. Drake tops the list overall with 14 nominations in the categories of Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Hip Hop Album of the Year. The Honestly, Nevermind artist also has gotten multiple nominations in the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse category due to his appearances on Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” and Future & Tems’ “Wait On You,” along with three nods in the Best Collaboration category.
Kanye West is in second with 10 nominations, the bulk of them also for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Hip Hop Album of the Year along with nods in the Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse categories. West is also up for Producer of the Year and Impact Track awards, the latter for his “City of Gods” track with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.
Kendrick Lamar lands the third spot for nominations with nine, including the Impact Track category for “The Heart Part 5” from his Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers album. He and Dave Free are also nominated for Video Director of the Year. Future is fourth on the list with eight nominations, while J. Cole, Cardi B, and Baby Keem are tied at six nominations apiece.
Fat Joe will be the host of the 17th edition of the award show. In a statement announcing his role, he said:
“It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards and I can’t thank Connie and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will be held at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta on Friday, September 30. The entire ceremony will be aired on Tuesday, October 4 on BET at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Below is the complete list of nominees:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
D.M.B. – A$AP ROCKY
FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
GOOD LOVE – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER
HOT SHIT – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK
LONDON – BIA & J. COLE
WAIT FOR U – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
BEST COLLABORATION
FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
GOOD LOVE – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER
HOT SHIT – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK
JIMMY COOKS – DRAKE FEAT. 21 SAVAGE
JOHNNY P’S CADDY – BENNY THE BUTCHER & J. COLE
WAIT FOR U – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 DUGG & EST GEE
BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY
BIRDMAN & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN
BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX
DABABY & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN
EARTHGANG
STYLES P & HAVOC
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
DRAKE
J. COLE
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
TYLER, THE CREATOR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BABY KEEM
BENNY THE BUTCHER
DRAKE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
JAY-Z
KENDRICK LAMAR
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DIRECTOR X
KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE
TEYANA TAYLOR
SONG OF THE YEAR
BIG ENERGY LATTO
F.N.F. (LET’S GO) HITKIDD & GLORILLA
FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW
HOT SHIT CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK
SUPER GREMLIN KODAK BLACK
WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
WAY 2 SEXY DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
777 LATTO
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY DRAKE
DONDA KANYE WEST
I NEVER LIKED YOU FUTURE
IT’S ALMOST DRY PUSHA T
KING’S DISEASE II NAS
MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
DRAKE
FUTURE
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL JACOB
BABY KEEM
HIT-BOY
HITMAKA
KANYE WEST
METRO BOOMIN
PHARRELL WILLIAMS
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
BABY KEEM
BLXST
DOECHII
FIVIO FOREIGN
GLORILLA
NARDO WICK
SAUCY SANTANA
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-NICE
DJ CASSIDY
DJ DRAMA
DJ KAY SLAY
DJ PREMIER
KAYTRANADA
MUSTARD
NYLA SYMONE
LA LEAKERS: DJ SOURMILK AND JUSTIN INCREDIBLE
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
BIG BOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD
BREAKFAST CLUB
CARESHA PLEASE
COMPLEX
DRINK CHAMPS
HIPHOP DX
MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME
NPR TINY DESK
VERZUZ
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 CENT
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
DRAKE
JAY-Z
KANYE WEST
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
DRAKE – CHURCHILL DOWNS (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)
J. COLE – POKE IT OUT (WALE FEAT. J. COLE)
J. COLE – LONDON (BIA & J. COLE)
LIL BABY – GIRLS WANT GIRLS (DRAKE FEAT. LIL BABY)
KANYE WEST – CITY OF GODS (FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS)
DRAKE – WAIT FOR U (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS)
JADAKISS – BLACK ILLUMANTI (FREDDIE GIBBS FEAT. JADAKISS)
IMPACT TRACK
ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO
CITY OF GODS – FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS
FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
NOBODY – NAS FEAT. MS. LAURYN HILL
PXSSY – LATTO
THE HEART PART 5 – KENDRICK LAMAR
WOMAN – DOJA CAT
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)
BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)
BLXCKIE (SOUTH AFRICA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
HAVIAH MIGHTY (CANADA)
KNUCKS (UK)
LE JUIICE (FRANCE)
NADIA NAKAI (ZIMBABWE)
TASHA & TRACIE (BRAZIL)