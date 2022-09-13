Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The official list of nominees for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards is out, with Drake and Kanye West leading the way ahead of some fierce rappers.

This year’s 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards sees two well-known rappers leading the list of nominees. Drake tops the list overall with 14 nominations in the categories of Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Hip Hop Album of the Year. The Honestly, Nevermind artist also has gotten multiple nominations in the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse category due to his appearances on Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” and Future & Tems’ “Wait On You,” along with three nods in the Best Collaboration category.

Kanye West is in second with 10 nominations, the bulk of them also for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Hip Hop Album of the Year along with nods in the Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse categories. West is also up for Producer of the Year and Impact Track awards, the latter for his “City of Gods” track with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.

Kendrick Lamar lands the third spot for nominations with nine, including the Impact Track category for “The Heart Part 5” from his Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers album. He and Dave Free are also nominated for Video Director of the Year. Future is fourth on the list with eight nominations, while J. Cole, Cardi B, and Baby Keem are tied at six nominations apiece.

Fat Joe will be the host of the 17th edition of the award show. In a statement announcing his role, he said:

“It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards and I can’t thank Connie and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will be held at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta on Friday, September 30. The entire ceremony will be aired on Tuesday, October 4 on BET at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Below is the complete list of nominees:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

D.M.B. – A$AP ROCKY

FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

GOOD LOVE – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER

HOT SHIT – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

LONDON – BIA & J. COLE

WAIT FOR U – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

BEST COLLABORATION

FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

GOOD LOVE – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER

HOT SHIT – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

JIMMY COOKS – DRAKE FEAT. 21 SAVAGE

JOHNNY P’S CADDY – BENNY THE BUTCHER & J. COLE

WAIT FOR U – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 DUGG & EST GEE

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY

BIRDMAN & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX

DABABY & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

EARTHGANG

STYLES P & HAVOC

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

J. COLE

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BABY KEEM

BENNY THE BUTCHER

DRAKE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

JAY-Z

KENDRICK LAMAR

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DIRECTOR X

KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE

TEYANA TAYLOR

SONG OF THE YEAR

BIG ENERGY LATTO

F.N.F. (LET’S GO) HITKIDD & GLORILLA

FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW

HOT SHIT CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

SUPER GREMLIN KODAK BLACK

WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

WAY 2 SEXY DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

777 LATTO

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY DRAKE

DONDA KANYE WEST

I NEVER LIKED YOU FUTURE

IT’S ALMOST DRY PUSHA T

KING’S DISEASE II NAS

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

FUTURE

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL JACOB

BABY KEEM

HIT-BOY

HITMAKA

KANYE WEST

METRO BOOMIN

PHARRELL WILLIAMS

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

BABY KEEM

BLXST

DOECHII

FIVIO FOREIGN

GLORILLA

NARDO WICK

SAUCY SANTANA

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-NICE

DJ CASSIDY

DJ DRAMA

DJ KAY SLAY

DJ PREMIER

KAYTRANADA

MUSTARD

NYLA SYMONE

LA LEAKERS: DJ SOURMILK AND JUSTIN INCREDIBLE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

BIG BOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD

BREAKFAST CLUB

CARESHA PLEASE

COMPLEX

DRINK CHAMPS

HIPHOP DX

MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME

NPR TINY DESK

VERZUZ

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 CENT

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

DRAKE

JAY-Z

KANYE WEST

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

DRAKE – CHURCHILL DOWNS (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)

J. COLE – POKE IT OUT (WALE FEAT. J. COLE)

J. COLE – LONDON (BIA & J. COLE)

LIL BABY – GIRLS WANT GIRLS (DRAKE FEAT. LIL BABY)

KANYE WEST – CITY OF GODS (FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS)

DRAKE – WAIT FOR U (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS)

JADAKISS – BLACK ILLUMANTI (FREDDIE GIBBS FEAT. JADAKISS)

IMPACT TRACK

ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO

CITY OF GODS – FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS

FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

NOBODY – NAS FEAT. MS. LAURYN HILL

PXSSY – LATTO

THE HEART PART 5 – KENDRICK LAMAR

WOMAN – DOJA CAT

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)

BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)

BLXCKIE (SOUTH AFRICA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

HAVIAH MIGHTY (CANADA)

KNUCKS (UK)

LE JUIICE (FRANCE)

NADIA NAKAI (ZIMBABWE)

TASHA & TRACIE (BRAZIL)