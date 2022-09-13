Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl,” Kem ft. Rick Ross “Right On Time” & More | Daily Visuals 9.13.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Nicki Minaj is ready to reclaim her throne as she’s been more visible as of late and with her latest cut “Super Freaky Girl” topping the Billboard Top 100 charts it’s only right that she give it the video treatment.

In the visuals for the aforementioned cut, Nicki Minaj channels the spirit of Rick James as she cosplays as the legendary artist before becoming Nicki Barbie complete with a pink Barbie home and even a robot kitty. That’ll save her money on kitty litter.

Kem meanwhile brings some old school R&B vibes back to the game and for his black-and-white clip to “Right On Time” gets an assist from the Bawse, Rick Ross who styles in a slick red suit that makes him look like he’s ready for the Player Haters Ball or something.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OMB Peezy and DJ Drama, Tee Grizzley, and more.

NICKI MINAJ – “SUPER FREAKY GIRL”

KEM FT. RICK ROSS – “RIGHT ON TIME”

OMB PEEZY & DJ DRAMA – “FIRST DAY”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “ROBBERY PART 4”

SLEEPY HALLOW – “2 MINS OF PAIN”

JESSICA SANCHEZ – “BADDIE”

JENEVIEVE – “LOVE QUOTES”

BIGWALKDOG – “UNCLE TOMMY”

DEEBABY – “FOREVA”