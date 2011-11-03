Future Says Drake Not Being In His Video Is ‘A Slap In The Face’ [Video]

Future Calls Drake’s Absence A ‘Slap In The Face’

This is some good insight into the industry listening to Future break down his scenario with his hit single.

Future says he predicted Drake’s absence from the remix to his “Tony Montana” video. The Atlanta rapper told him to make sure he knew what he was doing by getting on the song because he wanted to complete the thought and make a movie.

Future goes into depth with The Source about his feelings on trying to get Drake for the video and he even called him personally after the label exhausted their means.

Drizzy used the excuse that he was working on his album and according to Future they tried to accommodate the Young Money star by coming to him and even using a green screen effect.

“He jumped on the record, it’s a win win…I just take a negative and make it into a positive,” says Future.

Ahh the music business.

