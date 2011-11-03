Kanye West Dedicates His Set In Philly To Amber Rose [Video]

Kanye West Dedicates Performance To Amber Rose In Philly (Video)



I don’t know if Jay-Z let this go down but Kanye West started to vent during a set at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center during the Watch The Throne Tour.

This emotional dude started singing “if you love somebody tonight, hold on real tight.”

I can expect him to do this when it comes to his mother but this blatantly sounds like he’s trying to get Wiz Khalifa’s girl back in his good graces and who knows where else.



“To the city of Philly, I want to thank y’all for making the incredible person that this song was made for…”

See for yourself.