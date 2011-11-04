CLOSE
Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “Ni**** In Paris” Number One On Billboard Chart

“Ni**** In Paris” No. 1 On Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Kanye and Jigga finally have their first #1 off of their Watch The Throne album.

According to Billboard’s The Juice, Jay-Z and Weezy’s “Ni**** In Paris” landed at the top of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, knocking off Lil Wayne and Drake’s “She Will” for the position.

“Ni**** In Paris” is the first No. 1 single off of Watch The Throne, after the album’s first single “Otis” peaked at No. 2.

Jay-Z and Kanye West are currently on a Watch The Throne national tour.

