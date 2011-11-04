Diggy Simmons Shows Support For Snoop Dogg’s Football League

Diggy Teams With Snoop’s Youth Football League

Diggy Simmons showed support for Snoop Dogg’s, Snoop Youth Football League last week, stopping through Chicago to make an appearance at the SYFL benefit party.

Diggy along with Jacob Lattimore made an unannounced visit to the Chi-town shindig, and along with speaking to hundreds of student athletes, the pair promised to support the Leauge and perform a benefit concert.

This is this league’s first year in Chicago. Snoop started the league eight years ago in South Central, Los Angeles and is now up to three, with the other being in Las Vegas.

Along with sports, the league provides cheerleading and child development skills to the youth who participate.