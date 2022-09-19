Tacky Brooklyn Pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead Gets Physical With Woman During Church Service

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Egregiously tacky Brooklyn Pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead is again making headlines, and it’s nothing the good lord would be proud about.

What would Jesus do? Well, we know he would turn the other cheek before he put his hands on a person, especially a woman. TMZ reports Bishop Lamor Whitehead got physical with a woman while leading church service because he claimed she would charge his wife and daughter.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Whitehead claims the woman was part of a group of people individuals sent to specifically disrupt his service and are somehow tied to the current litigation he is involved in.

In the video, the woman can be seen shouting something, and Whitehead invites her up to help him deliver the word while continuing to praise Jesus and speaking in tongues. Things immediately go left when the woman reaches the pulpit with Whitehead grabbing the unknown by the head and shoving her out the screen.

The Pastor can be heard in the video screaming get her out of here claiming he felt threatened and resuming his service as if nothing happened.

Speaking from his other favorite pulpit, his luxury vehicle, Whitehead explained his side of the story.

Per TMZ:

Whitehead has responded … claiming this woman, and apparently others, were sent in today to disrupt his service — supposedly tied to litigation he’s involved in. He claims the woman was actually threatening and beginning to charge his wife and baby daughter. He says he did what he had to do to keep them out of harm’s way, and that he’s got more video that’ll show the full story. Whitehead insists he’s pro-woman, and that the narrative’s being twisted.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead Was Not Charged

TMZ reports the woman was charged with trespassing and disrupting a service or funeral, both misdemeanors, while Whitehead walked without being slapped with any charges.

We won’t be shocked if he ends up back in the news. Bishop Lamar Whitehead most recently got caught out here slinging homophobic slurs.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty