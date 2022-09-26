Post Malone Hospitalized Over ‘Stabbing Pain’ In His Chest

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend Post Malone was set to take Boston’s TD Garden by storm but health issues kept him from performing for his fans in Beantown.

Variety is reporting that the “Rockstar” artist might’ve still been feeling the effects of an injury he suffered last weekend when he fell through a trap door at one of his shows when he landed in Boston this past weekend. Though he still made the trip to show out for his fans this past Saturday night, Post Malone canceled his performance at the last minute and took to his social media account to explain that bodily pain was to blame for the canceled show.

Explaining that he was suffering from a “stabbing pain” in his chest, Post Malone let his fans know that he checked himself into a hospital to see what was causing the discomfort and apologized for missing his Saturday night show.

The development came right at the one-week point since he stepped into an open trap door on stage during a show in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center. Medics attended to him for several minutes, then he addressed fans, asking them to give him a quick time-out before the show resumed. He came back out after about 15 minutes, holding his ribs and apologizing to the audience before doing several more numbers in an abbreviated wrap-up of the concert. He went on to resume the tour the following night in Columbus, after posting the message, “Everything’s good, they gave me some pain meds and everything. We can keep kicking ass on the tour.”

Can’t be upset at that. Anytime you feel body pains anywhere around your torso you should definitely take a step back from what you’re doing and get that checked out by a doctor. Health always comes first.

No word on when the show will be rescheduled but the TD Garden’s official Twitter page already informed everyone to hold onto their tickets for the time being until a new show is set in place.

Get well soon, Posty.

