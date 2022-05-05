Better Now: Post Malone Expecting First Child With Girlfriend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Post Malone is entering a new phase of life, as he’s confirmed that he and his girlfriend are awaiting the arrival of their first child.

The 26-year-old rapper confirmed the news when he was contacted by the press on Tuesday (May 3rd), and expressed his joy at welcoming this new plateau. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he began. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.” He didn’t share the potential due date of his child, although sources have said that he and his girlfriend spent some quality time celebrating with family and friends at a private event he threw in Southern California over the past weekend. His representatives also declined to disclose the identity of the rapper’s longtime girlfriend to press outlets.

The news comes at a pivotal point for Malone, as he recently commemorated living three years in Utah where he moved from Los Angeles. “There’s always something to do, and someone always wants something from ya — and I didn’t want to go crazy,” he said of the move in an interview with Billboard. It also comes as he’s set to release his first album in the last two years. The new album, twelve-carat toothache, is set to be a new emergence for the “White Iverson” artist, who confessed that he had somewhat lost his spark in the aforementioned interview. “There’s a lot riding on the music. There’s a lot riding on just being able to keep making songs. And that’s hard to do because you’re like, ‘F–k — I already talked about everything.’ And you kind of run out of ideas, and that’s scary s–t.” From the looks of things, he has kept himself busy creating in the meantime though, and enjoying himself along the way. twelve-carat toothache is scheduled for release at an undisclosed date in June.