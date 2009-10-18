Ice Cube & Snoop Dogg Discuss The Shadyness of The Recording Business In “Music Business 201” DVD

INDIEPOWER.com, a leading resource site for indie artists, producers and labels, is releasing the video “MUSIC BUSINESS 201.” Called “an astonishing array of music industry information,” the program is a step-by-step primer for those who love music and those that aspire to utilize their skills within the many areas of the industry.

From contracts to record deals, from managers to attorneys, to how to do it yourself and being your own label CEO, it’s all covered in this extensive video.

Produced by former A&R VP for Priority Records Marvin Watkins (who has overseen multi-million selling albums by Ice Cube, Westside Connection, Mack 10, among others), the DVD has direct access to the industry’s leading movers & shakers in a deep level.

Rather than talks or sound bites in passing, these talks with legends are long and varied. Nowhere else can you spend quality time with the Ice Cube as he breaks down all the steps to succeed. Snoop Dogg also explains the lessons he learned from his Death Row Records drama and missteps before he become a business success as well. Producer Timbaland also gives up game on his come up and early business mishaps as a rookie in the game and the steps he had to take to wind up being successful.

“MUSIC BUSINESS 201” also delivers in-depth conversations with top entertainment attorney Virgil Roberts and mega executives who give you a ‘million dollar education’ in this exciting multi-BILLION dollar industry & how to adapt to the changes for your best shot at living your dream as a successful music star or hit producer. Roberts stated,

“This is a business, just because it’s entertainment doesn’t mean people don’t have to treat it like a business.”

Also included on the DVD is Too $hort, Fat Joe, and Chingy as well as top managers, agents, and record label CEOs. The DVD also talks with executives in retail, concert promoters, and distributors.

INDIE POWER.com’s Jay Warsinske added,

“Being in the business for over 30 years, there’s a ton of knowledge that we help artists learn and “MUSIC BUSINESS 201” is a great way to start & begin to replace fantasies with the reality of how to succeed in this incredible industry.”

The DVD’s premise is to teach artists how to succeed and not get screwed and one of their mottos is “The Worst Thing Is To Be The Biggest Star In The World and Everyone Is Getting Paid But You.” IndiePower plans future releases with ‘Making it in Music’ series for serious music fans and aspiring stars.

For more information on the DVD, log on to www.musicbusiness201.com.

Checkout the trailer for “Music Business 201” below: