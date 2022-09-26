Fabolous ft. Dave East “Bach To Bach,” Cam’ron “Killed A Man” & More | Daily Visuals 9.27.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lately, it seems like Brooklyn and Harlem rappers have been developing some bromances thanks to Maino, Jim Jones, and Fabolous kicking it together as of late. But this time around, Fab links up with another Harlemnite for his latest offering and we ain’t complaining one bit.

In his latest visuals to “Bach To Bach,” Fabolous recruits the talents of Dave East to kick it with him in front of a line of Maybach cars complete with hydraulics that makes them bounce like booty in the club. A Maybach that bounces. Who would’ve thought?

Keeping the scene in New York, Cam’ron gives everyone a little history lesson, and his clip to “Killed A Man” breaks down how he got into the street game and the moves he made that made him the man he is today.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from DaBaby, Sada Baby, and more.

FABOLOUS FT. DAVE EAST – “BACH TO BACH”

CAM’RON – “KILLED A MAN”

DABABY – “DROP DAT DISS”

SADA BABY – “MACHETE”

NYM LO, DAVE EAST, STATIK SELEKTAH – “I LOVE THE GAME”

HOTBOII – “FIRST CLASS”

SIR – “NOTHING EVEN MATTERS”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “DON’T GET ME STARTED”

BOOKA600 – “JUGGLED”