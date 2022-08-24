Fabolous ft. Jim Jones “Rich Hustle,” Gucci Mane ft. BigDogWalk & Peewee Longway “Gelati” & More | Daily Visuals 8.23.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past year Fabolous, Jim Jones and Maino have shared their hilarious workout bromance on social media for all to enjoy but now Fab and Jim have finally gotten out the gym and into the studio to lay down some bars for their day-one fans to bop to.

Linking up for the visuals to “Rich Hustle,” Fabolous heads out to Harlem to get his Bentley handwashed before popping bottles and flossing ridiculous amounts of ice with Jim Jones at Dyckman Park as a basketball game is played for the crowd in attendance.

Down South, Gucci Mane calls on BigWalkDog and Peewee Longway to meet him at the hangout spot to get things turnt and stunt with reasonable amounts of ice for his latest clip to “Gelati.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hotboii, Stefflong Don and Spice, and more.

FABOLOUS FT. JIM JONES – “RICH HUSTLE”

GUCCI MANE FT. BIGWALKDOG & PEEWEE LONGWAY – “GELATI”

HOTBOII – “2 MUCH”

STEFFLON DON & SPICE – “CLOCKWORK”

BOOKA600 – “FIX THE DAMAGE”

LARRY JUNE – “DON’T CHECK ME”

P-LO – “STUNNA ANTHEM”

RO JAMES – “TOUCHY FEELY”