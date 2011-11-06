DMX Speaks With Dr. Drew About His Drug Problem [Video Preview]

DMX will recently sat down with Dr. Drew on his daytime show “Dr. Drew’s Lifechangers.”

The troubled Hip-Hop vet opened up about his dark past with theft, drugs, and alcohol, as well as his rough childhood and living with an abusive mother.

DMX also reaches out to help a troubled young man that is following in his dangerous footsteps, as he speaks on hie new outlook on life.

During the two-part episode, DMX will perform his gospel single “Keep Ya Head Up” for the first time on television.

Make sure to catch the show on Wednesday, November 9, at 3 p.m. EST on The CW.

Peep the video below to see a preview of the show.