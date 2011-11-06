CLOSE
Amber Rose Speaks On Kanye West: “I Don’t Hate Him, I Want Him To Find A Beautiful Girlfriend” [Video]

Amber Rose is speaking out once again on a statement Kanye West made at a Philadelphia stop of the Watch The Throne tour.

As previously reported, Kanye gave a subliminal shout out to Amber Rose saying,

“To the city of Philly, I want to thank y’all for making the incredible person that this song was made for…”

And while she responded before saying that Kanye was “remorseful for being an a**hole to her”, she’s making sure the world knows she holds no grudges against him.
Speaking to AllHipHop in a recent interview she said,

“I think he’s right. If you love someone you should hold on to them and treat them right[…] People expect me to hate Kanye or for him to hate me…but I don’t hate him. I want the best for him, I want him to find a beautiful girlfriend…I want him to find happiness because I found happiness.

 

Watch Amber talk Kanye (once again) below.

