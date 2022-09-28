Daphne Joy Denies Dating Diddy After Petty 50 Cent Instagram Post

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Just when you think 50 Cent is solely focused on television, he jumps back in his petty bag. Daphne Joy, his child’s mother, has responded to a wisecrack he made speculating she is Diddy’s new flame.

As spotted on Complex the G-Unit Records founder is back to doing the most on social media. On Tuesday, Sept. 28 he posted a photo of him and his son Sire, wearing matching yellow sunglasses looking askew. “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL😆😆😆 Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH” his caption read.

Naturally the post quickly went viral and landed on Daphne Joy’s radar and it seemed like she didn’t take kindly to the joke. “Please stop doing this to me. I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please,” she wrote in the comments section. 50’s jab seems to be a direct response to her being spotted at Diddy’s iHeartRadio Music Festival performance on Saturday, Sept. 24.

She went into further detail in a separate post on why she finds the allegations to be messy. “I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed,” she wrote. “I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a two-year relationship 10+ years ago, and out of the relationship, God blessed me with a beautiful, healthy baby boy. Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my son’s well-being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between.”

50 dated model Daphne Joy and had his second son, Sire Jackson, with her, on Sept. 1, 2012. Diddy has yet to comment on the matter.

Photo: Bernard Smalls