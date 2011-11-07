Drake And Rick Ross Working On Collaborative Mixtape

Drake And Rick Ross Working On Y.O.L.O. Mixtape

Drake and Rick Ross are announcing plans to release a new mixtape.

According to Drizzy himself, the Take Care maker and the God Forgives, I Don’t creator are teaming up for a new project titled Y.O.L.O. (You Only Live Once).

On Friday (November 4) in New York, Drake revealed to XXL that the much talked about joint album with Lil Wayne is on the back burner, possibly for good, but he and Rick Ross have been exchanging ideas for a joint mixtape.

“I have been working on a mixtape with Ross,” Drake said. “A mixtape called Y.O.L.O. [That means] ‘You Only Live Once’. I’ve been working on that for the last couple of weeks. We haven’t really connected because he’s been going through this thing with his health. I’ve been stashing my little beats and verses.”

Drake says however that the mixtape has not received a release date.