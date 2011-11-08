Drake Speaks On ‘Take Care’ [Video]

Drake Interview

Drizzy Drake has had the internet going nuts since his new album Take Care leaked online yesterday.

And in speaking on the album with MTV News, the Young Money artist spoke on putting together the project saying he did the same his way:

“That’s one of the biggest stories behind this album, it’s either my way or we’re not doing it — in everything,” Drake said.



“Every photo shoot, every video, every step I’m taking I feel like I’ve earned the right to do it my way, so part of doing it my way I want you to see who I am really around.”

Fans can officially get Drake’s Take Care album on November 15th.