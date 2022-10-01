Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 9.30.22

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re a little late updating our last edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh by one day. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say.

First things first. A LOT of music is out and we’re still not even hitting perhaps a quarter of the releases that dropped in September alone. It’s really difficult to capture all the heat, which is why we rely on our readers and the artists themselves to put us on to what we might be missing. Now, one with this update.

For CRT FRSH on this update, we open up with rising star GloRilla and her new track “Tomorrow 2” with Bronx bomber Cardi B on the feature. Freddie Gibbs just dropped off his latest studio album, $oul $old $eparately, and the track “CIA” is one of the standout joints with production from Madlib. Grisdela’s first lady Armani Ceasar is prepping her follow-up to The Liz and the track “Paula Deen” is a step in the right direction with label chief Westside Gunn on the help out.

Rob Markman might be known to some as a stellar music journalist but he also makes dope music and his newest joint “Fake Chains” might be the best of his career. Kipp Stone, another name folks should really get hip to, shines on the joint “Palm Trees” featuring Bruiser Brigade soldier, J.U.S.

We’ve got more joints from DJ Luke Nasty, Kid Cudi, the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep, Planet Asia, Body Bag Ben, billy woods, Baby Tate, Symba, Kenny Mason, Young Dro, Sampa the Great, MAVI, Smoke DZA, whatupVERN, Homeboy Sandman, Raz Fresco and more.

Check out our latest CRT FRSH update below. We’ll be back two weeks from today with all-new joints.

—

Photo: Gey