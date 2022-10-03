Chills & Feels: New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel has perfected giving its viewers the chills and all the feels with their trailers. The latest preview for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever understood the assignment thoroughly.

From the jump you get a fresh kick in the chest as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen holding the mask of her fallen son, T’Challa aka The Black Panther during a homegoing procession. This new trailer also gives us more visuals of the film’s antagonist, Namor the Sub-Mariner.

But besides the expected mourning, the latter half of the trailer kicks in plenty of action with General Okoye getting busy, M’Baku pounding his chest and the “new” Black Panther showing…herself. That’s got to be Shuri taking on the mantle, right? There’s also some Ironheart in there to get those that know extra hype.

Watch the trailer below. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters November 11.