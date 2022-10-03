The Isley Brothers ft. 2 Chainz “The Plugs,” Lloyd Banks “Socialize” & More | Daily Visuals 10.3.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve been blessed with some true R&B music as the genre’s been relegated to booty twerkin’ grooves. But fear not for some OGs of the baby makin’ music era have returned and they brought some rhythm and blues to get y’all all in your feelings.

Linking up with 2 Chainz for the visuals to “The Plug,” The Isley Brothers lay it down in the studio as only they can before Chainz swings through to drop his verse to compliment the track. This track gonna start a family or add to one somewhere out there, b.

Speaking of OG’s, G-Unit capo turned solo artist, Lloyd Banks returns to the rap scene, and in his clip for “Socialize” takes to the streets on the dolo tip and stomps through the streets of Queens like the gorilla he’s been known to be.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Jagged Edge, Sada Baby, and more.

THE ISLEY BROTHERS FT. 2CHAINZ – “THE PLUG”

LLOYD BANKS – “SOCIALIZE”

JAGGED EDGE – “INSEPERABLE”

SADA BABY – “KHIXO”

LOUGOTCASH & BOBBY SHMURDA – “FOREIGN SH*T”

KENNY MUNEY – “NOBODY”

OHGEESY – “KNOCK KNOCK”

TOKYO JETZ – “JUST RIDE”

KENZO B – “NO TWEAKIN”