Fat Joe is one of the few Hip-Hop artists from the early 90s who’s still been able to keep himself relevant in 2022, and for that he deserves all the flowers in the Bronx Botanical Garden.

Now with his memoir, The Book of Jose about to hit shelves next month, Joey Crack swung by The Breakfast Club to talk about his childhood, career, and controversies he’s stirred up as of late. From revealing how things went sour with his Boricua breathren, Daddy Yankee to explaining his use of the “N-word,” Fat Joe continues to be the open book that he’s basically been his entire career, and we’re all here for it.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Fat Joe on The Breakfast Club.

His relationship with Daddy Yankee

Fat Joe says that before he became the king of reggaeton, Daddy Yankee used to hang out with Fat Joe in New York and Puerto Rico and they were cool for years. But once Daddy Yankee blew up with “Gasolina,” Joe says he ran into him and Daddy Yankee turned his back to him as if “he didn’t know me.” They’re cool again but Joe says it’s not the same.

