Fat Joe Calls Irv Gotti A “Sucka” Over Ashanti Obsession

Irv Gotti clearly has never gotten over Ashanti from all tea he spilled during his appearance on Drink Champs. One person who summarized the audacity of his antics is Fat Joe, who took to his Instagram Live to call out the Murder Inc. founder for his reckless oversharing.

By now most people know the gist of the struggle—Irv Gotti told NORE he and Ashanti were once enough of an item that he felt a ways when he found out she was dating Nelly, all while he himself was married. The news that Irv was sleeping with one of his star acts might have been known inside intel to some, but the majority of the world didn’t know about it, until Irv started sharing.

Apparently, Irv also took a shot at Joe, who had his own Verzuz battle with Murder Inc’s Ja Rule that most say didn’t go in his favor. But anyway, it was all Joe Crack needed to go in on Irv over his Ashanti obsession that’s currently getting him cooked on the internet.

“Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is twenty years old,” said Joe, who also called Irv a sucka, while insisting he wasn’t talking crazy at him. “I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him, his heart and soul, but when you keep ranting about somebody twent years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady.”

Joe also noted that there is no question that Irv Gotti is a genius due to his music industry success. But, “He [makes] himself look crazy disrespecting her, and the woman never really disrespected him,” said Joe, referring to Ashanti.

The Bronx rapper also spoke on artists re-recording their songs for the sake of getting more publishing checks, but y’all don’t care about that. Peep what he said about Irv in the video below.

