Esthero Pledges To Donate ‘808s’ Royalties To BLM After Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Nonsense 

While Kanye West is continuing to remind us how perpetually disconnected from the culture he is by doing MAGA-fied negro nonsense like wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts and claiming he did it because Black Lives Matter is a scam, some good might be done via the music made by the man many of us affectionately refer to as “old Kanye.”

According to Hype Beast, Canadian singer and songwriter Esthero has pledged to donate part of her publishing royalties from Ye’s 808s & Heartbreak to Black Lives Matter Los Angeles.

And Esthero isn’t the only celebrity or influencer who has gone in on Yeezus—the MAGA hat-wearing rapper who keeps essentially calling Donald Trump his play daddy and bragging to the world that he doesn’t read—over his recent antics, which give off big “Get Out” energy.

From Hype Beast:

Esthero contributed vocals and co-wrote three tracks from 808s & Heartbreak, including “Love Lockdown,” “RoboCop” and “Street Lights.”

West’s recent comments have drawn the ire of both the public and some of music and fashion’s most influential names, with the likes of Jaden Smith, professor and host Marc Lamont Hill and Boosie Badazz taking to social media to publicly condemn Ye. Tremaine Emory, the founder of Denim Tears and Supreme‘s creative director, shared a lengthy message directly addressing Ye’s statements about Virgil Abloh after implying that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault ”killed” the late designer.

At this point, one can only wonder how people who are still defending Ye find the energy. It’s damn near a full-time job in itself.

The fact is, most local BLM chapters are not being accused of scamming the community. The Black Lives Matter Global Network has certainly been the center of controversy, but that isn’t all that encompasses BLM, which was a concept and rallying cry before it was an organization. Not that Ye has the intellectual capacity to differentiate any of that. He just makes stupid shirts with white supremacist language on them and calls it sending a message.

So, again, it’s nice that some of his own music might be used to undermine his fake cause.