Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Eminem Nominated For People’s Choice Hip Hop Award

Jay-Z, Eminem and Nicki Minaj will battle it out for the People’s Choice Award for best hip hop artist when the award show airs next year.

The PCA recently unveiled the nominees for its annual democratic award show with Beyonce, Lady GaGa and Katy Perry leading all artists with five nominations a piece. Newcomer Adele looks to win big also with four nominations.

The Favorite Hip Hop Artist category will come down to Eminem, B.o.B, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and Pit Pull. Slim Shady is also up for the Favorite Male Artist award along with  Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars.

Chris Brown will duke it out with Ne-Yo and Rihanna for the Favorite R&B Artist award.

The award show will air January 11.

