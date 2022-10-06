HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Puff Daddy’s been in the Hip-Hop/R&B game for decades and while he’s not churning out bangers on the constant like he did back in the ’90s, he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the industry regardless to whom or what.

Stopping by The Breakfast Club to chop it up with Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee, Puff Daddy a.k.a P. Diddy a.k.a Diddy a.k.a Love, speaks on different aspects of his career and his personal life much to the surprise of many. From speaking on Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt to revealing his thoughts on marriage, Diddy keeps things a 100 forreal and isn’t concerned with how people feel about it as he doesn’t need to be. The man is made and doesn’t need anyone’s approval anymore.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Diddy on The Breakfast Club.

He didn’t put Christian Combs on to the music game

Diddy says that when his son, Christian Combs told him he wanted to be a rapper he told his son that he’d have to do it on his own. Eventually he found his own distribution deal and everything without the help of his father. We deadass thought Diddy put him on this whole time.

