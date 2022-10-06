Quinn QCII ft. Big Sean “Common,” Blac Youngsta “Shoot At Some” & More | Daily Visuals 10.6.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While a lot of your favorite rappers tend to lend their talents to their peers and some up and coming talent, Big Sean isn’t really big on the features game but today he joins Quinn XCII for his latest offering and has some fun while doing it too.

For Quinn’s visuals to “Common,” Big Sean and QC get their gymnastic on and kick it in gym where some dudes show promise in competing for the gold while Sean and Q, well, not so much. No shots.

Elsewhere Blac Youngsta’s getting ready to ride on his ops and in his clip to “Shoot At Some” kicks it with some thick young ladies and takes in some TV before putting in that work out in these streets. Quite the way to get amped up. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drop including work from Ari Lennox, FWC Big Key, and more.

QUINN XCII FT. BIG SEAN – “COMMON”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “SHOOT AT SOME”

BLOCKBABY JB FT. LILC J KASINO – “RAN IT UP”

ARI LENNOX – “POF”

FWC BIG KEY – “GILLIE DA KID”

KALI – “BOUT U”

ELI FROSS – “SAVAGES”

Q – “STEREO DRIVER”

MUDRIGO – “6 FT”