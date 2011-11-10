Yelawolf Releases ‘Radioactive’ Album Tracklist

Yelawolf’s Radioactive Tracklist

Alabama rapper Yelawolf is set to release his Shady Records debut album Radioactive later this month and here’s a look at the album’s track list.

Eminen, Mystikal, Kid Rock, Killer Mike, Fefe Dobson, Lil Jon, Gangsta Boo and more will make appearance on Yela’s album, which drops on November 21st.

Scroll down for a look at the cover and track list.

01. Radioactive (Intro)

02. Get Away (feat. Shawty Fatt & Mystikal)

03. Let’s Roll (feat. Kid Rock)

04. Hard White (Up In The Club) (feat. Lil Jon)

05. Growin’ Up In The Gutter (feat. Rittz)

06. Throw It Up (feat. Gangsta Boo & Eminem)

07. Good Girl

08. Made In The U.S.A.

09. Animal (feat. Fefe Dobson)

10. The Hardest Love Song In The World

11. Write Your Name

12. Everything I Love The Most

13. Radio

14. Slumerican Shitizen (feat. Killer Mike)

15. The Last Song