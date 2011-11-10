Yelawolf Releases ‘Radioactive’ Album Tracklist

Yelawolf’s Radioactive Tracklist
Alabama rapper Yelawolf is set to release his Shady Records debut album Radioactive later this month and here’s a look at the album’s track list.
Eminen, Mystikal, Kid Rock, Killer Mike, Fefe Dobson, Lil Jon, Gangsta Boo and more will make appearance on Yela’s album, which drops on November 21st.
Scroll down for a look at the cover and track list.
01. Radioactive (Intro)
02. Get Away (feat. Shawty Fatt & Mystikal)
03. Let’s Roll (feat. Kid Rock)
04. Hard White (Up In The Club) (feat. Lil Jon)
05. Growin’ Up In The Gutter (feat. Rittz)
06. Throw It Up (feat. Gangsta Boo & Eminem)
07. Good Girl
08. Made In The U.S.A.
09. Animal (feat. Fefe Dobson)
10. The Hardest Love Song In The World
11. Write Your Name
12. Everything I Love The Most
13. Radio
14. Slumerican Shitizen (feat. Killer Mike)
15. The Last Song