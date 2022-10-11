Celebs Slam Kanye West aka MAGA Ye Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West has once again gone on an offensive rant spree, this time sending out antisemitic messages on social media. Celebrities, including John Legend, were quick to swoop in and condemn him.

The rapper and business mogul has attracted the ire of many within the past couple of weeks, but his latest stunt has gotten him into considerable trouble. On Saturday (Oct. 8), West sent out a now-deleted tweet that read: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The tweet would be removed by Twitter for violating its rules and guidelines, but West’s account was locked for the violation. Many expressed their outrage over the tweet, with collaborator and former friend John Legend making an astute observation: “Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti-blackness and antisemitism.”

The EGOT-winning entertainer wasn’t alone, as veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis addressed West’s words on Sunday (Oct. 9) with a quote tweet capturing the deleted message: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

The lead singer of rock group Bleachers, Jack Antonoff, simply tweeted that “kanye a little b—-h.”

The blow-up over Kanye’s tweets came a day after the rapper had his Instagram account restricted by Meta, its parent company. It’s presumed that the action was taken in response to his posting of screenshots of a text conversation he had with Sean “Diddy” Combs in which he wrote, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” That post has been removed from West’s account, but it didn’t stop him from addressing Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter. He posted an old photo of him and the Meta founder, writing: “Look at this Mark…How you gone kick me off instagram”