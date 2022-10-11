Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West.

Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.

During the interview, Ye, for whatever reason, decided to bring up Lizzo during his ridiculous and nonsensical diatribe. He loudly and wrongly claimed that “bots” were behind a push to keep Lizzo overweight.

“Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy,” West told Carlson.

Lizzo, who always seems to be in the mouths of people who can’t stand to see her living her life unapologetically, responded to Kanye West during the Toronto stop of her The Special Tour to clap back at Ye.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in they motherfucking mouth for no motherfucking reason, I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” Lizzo told the crowd receiving raucous applause.

She then asked the Canadian crowd if she could stay in Canada and even inquired about marrying for dual citizenship.

Lizzo, we feel you on that. America has become very G H E T T O.

You can peep Lizzo checking Kanye West in the video below.

—

Photo: Robert Okine / Getty