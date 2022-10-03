On Brand: MAGA Acolyte Kanye West Rocks ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt In Paris

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Kanye West has stirred up controversy, again. The man who prefers to be called Ye was spotted rocking a shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” on the back during his fashion show in Paris.

Naturally, this sparked outrage. But it shouldn’t be a surprise considering this is the same guy who proudly wore a red MAGA cap and who once decorated his tour merchandise with the Confederate battle flag. And let’s not forget the slavery was a choice debacle.

But here in October 2022, Ye held a surprise fashion show for Yeezy Season 9 in Paris. Page Six first reported that before things kicked off, the “Power” rapper gave a speech while rocking the aforementioned “White Lives Matter” t-shirt that also had a photo of the Pope’s on the front. To be clear, he couldn’t even go with the veiled cover of “All Lives Matter.” Instead, he went to go full white supremacist ally with it.

As for footwear, because you might care, he was rocking those sparking bedazzled flip-flops.

Also, it seems like Ye’s speech had some cap.

Per Page Six:

He referenced his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery, his former manager Scooter Braun, the struggles he faced entering the fashion industry, his recent fallout with Gap and much more.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said at one point, referencing his new legal name. “You can’t manage me.”

Before the show, Ye teased some of the famous models expected to make appearances: Kardashian, 41, ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk and current flame Candice Swanepoel as well as other big names like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Lauryn Hill, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Gisele Bündchen, Bella Hadid and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

However, it appears only Shayk, Campbell and Hamlin made appearances, with the Russian model watching from the side as the other two walked the runway.

And just went you thought the tomfoolery reached its peak, Candace Owens was involved rocking a matching “White Lives Matter” t-shirt in white.

Well, he got the attention he was seeking. And isn’t that the point of it all nowadays? Because no one is talking about his actually clothing line for real, for real.