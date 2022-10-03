Kanye West Stomps Through The Mud During Runway Debut For Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West took his antics to Paris and made his debut on the runway during Balcengia’s fashion show.

The embattled multihyphenate opened Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 fashion show with an eye-opening stomp across the mud-filled runway. In his signature all-black look consisting of Black leather pants, a cap, and a jacket with enough pockets to hold everyone in his crew’s wallet, Ye confidently hit the catwalk despite how ridiculous he looked.

According to Elle, West’s children, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint West, were in attendance to see him do his thing on the catwalk. His ex-sister-in-law Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat were also in attendance.

As for the explanation for the mud, Balenciaga’s creative director Denma broke it all down.

Per Complex:

“I’ve decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalise my designs, but to express a state of mind,” Demna added in the show notes. “Fashion is a visual art and all we need is for it to be seen through someone’s eyes. Fashion in its best case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone. You either like it or not. The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

Kanye West’s Balenciaga Runway Debut Comes After His Latest GAP Release

Kanye West’s runway debut comes ahead of his Paris Fashion Week show and two weeks after Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Part Two.

The artist now known as Ye has been on Instagram crying about his current deals with GAP and adidas, noting that he does not plan on renewing his contracts with those companies when they expire.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Donald Trump’s homie admitted that Sway had the answers when the radio host suggested he should do everything independently and not seek help from established companies.

Welp.

Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty