Drake Endorses ASAP Rocky At Club Paradise Tour; Wants The Name ASAP Drizzy [Video]

Drake & ASAP Rocky Backstage Of Club Paradise Tour @ Penn State

Penn State University may be going through some controversy for a molestation case involving their football program, but this past weekend the focus was on Drake’s Club Paradise Tour.

Drizzy spoke to Blowhiphoptv backstage about his reason for bringing ASAP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar on tour and he also claims to want “ASAP” in front of his name.

Rocky bigs up the Canadian star and extends his gratitude for being on the tour.

Check out the footage below.

A$AP Rocky , Kendrick Lamar , Penn State University

